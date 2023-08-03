Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris Pleasant Prairie visit, vice president to tour Sanmina

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee on Sept. 22, 2022. (Courtesy: White House)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 3. 

Harris will be in Pleasant Prairie to tour the Sanmina facility, highlighting technology manufacturing. The vice president's office said the facility was made possible, in part, by the Biden-Harris administration's investments in high-speed internet infrastructure.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) will join Harris – delivering remarks together on the Biden-Harris administration's efforts.

Then, Harris will travel to Milwaukee to deliver remarks at two campaign receptions.