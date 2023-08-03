Kamala Harris Pleasant Prairie visit, vice president to tour Sanmina
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Wisconsin on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Harris will be in Pleasant Prairie to tour the Sanmina facility, highlighting technology manufacturing. The vice president's office said the facility was made possible, in part, by the Biden-Harris administration's investments in high-speed internet infrastructure.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) will join Harris – delivering remarks together on the Biden-Harris administration's efforts.
Then, Harris will travel to Milwaukee to deliver remarks at two campaign receptions.