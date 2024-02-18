Multi-county police chase on I-94, teen arrested

Nine luxury cars were stolen from a Waukesha car dealership Sunday morning, Feb. 18, prompting a multi-county police chase.

The chase shut down southbound lanes on I-94 for more than two hours and a teenager was arrested.

Waukesha police believe an organized crime group of teenagers from the Chicago area were behind the burglary.

One of the vehicles, with a blown out tire, riding on the rim

Waukesha police said Sunday morning, a maintenance worker at the Fields Auto Group car dealership noticed damage to a garage at approximately 6 a.m. Investigators said one customer’s car and eight other vehicles were stolen.

This started a chase into West Allis. Someone called the police, saying they noticed the vehicles had dealership plates, and the people inside them had their faces covered.

West Allis police started to chase the suspects south onto I-94 and that continued through Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

During the chase, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said one of the vehicles was stopped with stop sticks. The driver crashed on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie.

Dozens of police vehicles chased the vehicle down I-94

Law enforcement said one other vehicle that was not related to the burglary was hit, and that person is expected to be okay.

The Illinois State Police found an additional fleeing vehicle abandoned at a business in Deerfield, Il.

All lanes reopened by 8:40 a.m.