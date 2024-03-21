Glendale shooting, Milwaukee officer hurt; Timothy Jinor-Riley sentenced

Timothy Jinor-Riley, a Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2023 police shooting outside a Glendale hotel, was sentenced on Thursday, March 21 to five years in prison plus an additional five years of extended supervision.

As part of the agreement with prosecutors in February, Jinor-Riley pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felony bail jumping, and a second felony bail jumping count was dismissed.

Timothy Jinor-Riley

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, members of the Milwaukee Police Department assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were attempting to locate a man, Ramon Trujillo, who had open arrest warrants in three criminal cases. They found the vehicle associated with Trujillo outside the hotel on Port Washington Road and set up surveillance in an effort to arrest him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As law enforcement was waiting, the complaint states Trujillo was seen walking toward a car. Trujillo was with someone later identified as Jinor-Riley and a third person. All three got in the car, and law enforcement moved in to arrest Trujillo.

When the unmarked police vehicles approached, the complaint states officers were yelling "police." The driver of the suspects' car, Jinor-Riley, put the car in drive and started to drive off – pinning an officer against an undercover vehicle. The pinned officer then fired three shots.

The complaint said Jinor-Riley tried to drive away. Moments later, a Milwaukee Police Department marked squad stopped the car and arrested Jinor-Riley and Trujillo – both of whom had gunshot wounds. A search of the car they were in revealed a pistol under the driver's seat.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Related article

When questioned by investigators, the complaint states Jinor-Riley said he knew it was police and that he had a warrant. Jinor-Riley added that he "did not want to go to jail," and that's why he tried to flee. He denied knowledge of the pistol found under the driver's seat, but said he touched it a few days earlier.