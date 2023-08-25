Glendale shooting: Milwaukee police officer, 2 suspects injured

A Milwaukee police officer was injured while trying to apprehend an individual with "multiple" violent crime warrants, police said Friday.

That officer was pinned between two vehicles during the incident, MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said, and shot and wounded two suspects. The officer and both suspects are expected to survive.

Norman said officers with the FBI Task Force were called to the area of Port Washington and Green Tree in Glendale around noon. Authorities had received info about a wanted man with multiple violent felony warrants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You bring harm to our community, there’s no place that we’ll not go to go find you," said Norman.

Authorities saw the wanted individual, along with two others, leaving a hotel. As an officer approached them, Norman said the group got into a car and tried to flee – hitting the officer and pinning him against a police truck.

Police presence near Port Washington and Green Tree

The officer then fired shots and hit two people – a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man – one of whom was the wanted individual. All three were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

The third person, a 19-year-old man, ran off but was soon arrested. A gun was recovered.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Norman said no other officers fired shots, and no one else was hurt. The injured officer is a 31-year-old man with more than five years of service and will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine.

MPD and the district attorney's office are investigating the incident, and charges will be referred. The investigation remains ongoing