Glendale shooting; Milwaukee man charged, officer injured

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges following an incident outside a Glendale hotel that led to a police shooting on Friday, Aug. 25. The accused is Timothy Jinor-Riley – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Bail jumping-felony (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Milwaukee Police Department assigned to the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were attempting on Friday to locate Ramon Trujillo, who had open arrest warrants in three criminal cases. They located the vehicle associated with Trujillo outside the hotel -- and set up surveillance in an effort to arrest him.

Police presence near Port Washington and Green Tree, Glendale

As law enforcement was waiting, Trujillo was seen walking towards a car. Trujillo was with an individual later identified as Jinor-Riley and a third person. All three got in the car and law enforcement moved in to arrest Trujillo. When the unmarked police vehicles approached, officers were yelling "Police." One of the officers got out of his vehicle and "Jinor-Riley accelerated forward from a parked position, started to turn left, and struck (the officer), pinning him against the undercover vehicle," the complaint says. The officer who became pinned discharged his firearm three times.

The complaint says Jinor-Riley tried to drive away. Moments later, a Milwaukee Police Department marked squad stopped the car -- and arrested Jinor-Riley and Trujillo. But Jinor-Riley and Trujillo suffered gunshot wounds. A search of the vehicle they were in revealed a Glock pistol under the driver's seat, the complaint says.

When questioned by investigators, Jinor-Riley "stated that he knew it was the police and that he knew that he had a bench warrant. Jinor-Riley stated that he did not want to go to jail, so he continued to get into the vehicle and fled," the complaint says. Jinor-Riley stated "he knew it was the police when he decided to flee" and "denied knowing that the gun as under the driver's seat but did admit to touching it a few days prior," the complaint says.