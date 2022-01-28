Expand / Collapse search

Free meals for Milwaukee police a 'building block,' organizer says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated January 29, 2022 4:36PM
Free meals for Milwaukee police

Community activist Tracey Dent organized free meals at Milwaukee Police Department District 3 on Friday, Jan. 28.

MILWAUKEE - Community activist Tracey Dent organized free meals at Milwaukee Police Department District 3 on Friday, Jan. 28.

The goal was to show officers that the community appreciates their sacrifice. An officer who works out of the police district was shot and wounded Thursday – one of three law enforcement officers shot in a two-week period.

"This is just a building block to a better relationship. For the (wounded) officer, we also got a card that says courage strength and hope those are the three keys for you guys," Dent said.

The meals were provided the same day that the District 3 officer, Herbert Davis, was released from the hospital after he was shot during an incident near 25th and St. Paul on Thursday. A suspect has been identified, though not formally charged.

Davis was shot hours after a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy had been released from the hospital himself. Deputy Christian Almonte was discharged Thursday after he was shot and wounded after a traffic stop and foot pursuit near 68th and Adler on Wednesday. The suspected shooter was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Jan. 13, off-duty MPD Det. Andrew Wilkiewicz sustained four gunshot wounds after he tried to intervene in a Third Ward crime. He left the hospital on Jan. 18. While two suspects have been arrested, a third is still wanted – and a $10,000 reward was announced.

Dent said the community and police need to work together to reduce violence in the city.

