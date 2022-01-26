Expand / Collapse search
Deputy shot in Milwaukee during foot pursuit; suspect sought, 1 arrested

Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded after a traffic stop that led to a foot pursuit near 68th and Adler in Milwaukee early Wednesday, Jan. 26.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tweet says during that traffic stop a passenger of the vehicle fled on foot. The deputy pursued – and while chasing the suspect on foot, the deputy suffered multiple gunshot injuries. As of 3:30 a.m., officials say the deputy was conscious, breathing, and receiving treatment.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy shot, wounded near 64th and Adler, Milwaukee

The shooter/passenger remains at large. The vehicle's driver is in police custody, officials say.

A "shelter in place" notice has gone out to mobile phones in that part of Milwaukee – to be on the lookout for the suspect who is to be considered armed and dangerous. The notice indicates the suspect is described as a male, Black, with a skinny build who is wearing a black t-shirt and no coat.

West Allis & Milwaukee police departments are assisting in the search.

Call 911 if anyone suspicious in the area is observed.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

