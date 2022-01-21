Third Ward shooting: FBI reward for Milwaukee suspect's arrest

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Friday, Jan. 21 announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kaesean Ellis-Brown – wanted in connection to the Third Ward shooting that injured an off-duty Milwaukee detective.

Ellis-Brown, 19, of Milwaukee, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges.

He is considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said – do not approach. To be eligible for the reward, tips need to be submitted through the Milwaukee Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

Two other suspects involved in the shooting have already been arrested and charged in the case. Cash bond was set at $250,000 for Timonte Karroll-Robinson, 17, and at $100,000 for Dionta'e Hayes, 18, on Thursday.

The detective, Andrew Wilkiewicz, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday – five days after the shooting. He suffered four gunshot wounds and underwent emergency surgery.

