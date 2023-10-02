Former MPD Officer Mattioli final pre-trial hearing Monday

Former Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli, accused of killing Joel Acevedo while off duty, is due in court Monday, Oct. 2 for a final pre-trial hearing.

Mattioli's trial was initially supposed to begin in Spring 2022 and is now scheduled for November. Almost three-and-a-half years since Acevedo's death.

Michael Mattioli, Joel Acevedo

Mattioli is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, accused of putting Joel in a chokehold in April 2020 while he was off duty. Joel later died.

The trial has continued to be delayed, primarily due to the lack of appearance from the key witness: former Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson. Now that there’s a new medical examiner: Dr. Wieslawa Tlomak. The defense wants a fresh opinion on what happened.

The prosecution agreed that they could talk to Tlomak, but said the new medical examiner already agreed with Peterson’s findings.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The trial is set to begin Nov. 6.