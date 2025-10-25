Wisconsin floods: FEMA denies municipal relief, what's next?

The Brief FEMA denied Wisconsin's disaster relief request in the wake of historic floods. Waukesha County said it will result in "tough decisions" to offset related costs. Gov. Tony Evers is appealing FEMA's decision.



The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Friday denied Wisconsin's disaster relief request in the wake of August's historic floods. Now, the question becomes: Where will municipalities go from here?

What they're saying:

In denying the request, FEMA said: "The damage from the event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments to recover."

Waukesha County responds

Local perspective:

Waukesha County, one of the six hardest-hit counties in the state, hoped federal relief would help cover the damage. Now, the cost of dealing with the floods' aftermath will have to be offset elsewhere.

"If we have to absorb those costs, we're going to have to make some tough decisions," said Hilary Mintz, Waukesha County's public information officer.

Fox River flooding in downtown Waukesha

Mintz said August's severe weather caused $2 million in damage across Waukesha County. It cost the county government, specifically, around $330,000.

"We have to make those repairs. We have to move on, but again, how do we cover the cost of those?" she said. "We're gonna have to make those decisions, have those talks, and that's still something that we need to do."

Mintz said 2,000 people in Waukesha County have received individual assistance from FEMA thus far. As the county works to get creative, residents like Mike Sandroni are hopeful that damaged areas will return to normal.

"I wish they would just give us some money so we can fix it," he said.

Governor's appeal

What's next:

Gov. Tony Evers is appealing FEMA's decision. In a statement, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow said he supports the governor's move:

"The Trump administration approved millions of dollars in aid for individual assistance which was greatly appreciated for our residents who experienced flood damage during the August storms. People are getting the help they need to recover. Waukesha County had just over $2 million in infrastructure damage. FEMA denied public assistance and we support the state of Wisconsin to appeal that decision."

Tax impact

Local perspective:

Wauwatosa estimates flood domage to public infrastructure totaled more than $4 million. With the FEMA announcement, the city hopes insurance will help offset repair costs.

It could mean a property tax hike, though the city said any tax adjustments would not affect 2025 bills.

What about individual aid?

Why you should care:

The Trump administration did approve nearly $30 million in federal aid for individuals. Some residents were eligible for more assistance, depending on where they lived.