Wisconsin flooding: Trump Administration denies federal disaster request
MADISON, Wis. - The Trump Administration has denied the federal disaster request for Wisconsin communities impacted by severe weather and flooding in August 2025.
Those communities included Door, Grant, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha Counties.
In a letter sent to Governor Evers, FEMA said that while the impact to individuals and households was significant, based on the preliminary damage assessments, "it has been determined that the public assistance program is not warranted."
Milwaukee flooding
Evers says he will appeal the decision.
Individual assistance
What we know:
The Public Assistance Program is separate from the Individual Assistance requests. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley says FEMA has distributed more than $123 million in financial assistance to Milwaukee County residents through Individual Assistance requests.
Flood damage at Milwaukee Repertory Theater production center
However, Crowley says the Public Assistance Program would help repair public infrastructure, of which $22 million in damage would fall on Milwaukee County to pay.
Damage assessments
By the numbers:
In September, formal preliminary damage assessments were conducted by joint teams including FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM), and local officials, and those assessments validated more than $26.5 million in eligible disaster costs.
Evers is now directing WEM to gather additional information and details on costs the public sector and certain private non-profit organizations incurred due to the August storms.
This is a developing story, check back for updates. A 1:30 p.m. press conference is scheduled with Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
The Source: Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley sent FOX6 press releases, which included the official denial document from FEMA.