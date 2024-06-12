Donald Trump to visit Racine, 1st Wisconsin stop since conviction

article

Former President Donald Trump will visit Racine on Tuesday, June 18.

It will be Trump's first visit to Wisconsin since he was convicted in his New York hush-money case last month. His campaign said the upcoming stop at Racine Festival Park aims to focus on "how Joe Biden has failed" Wisconsin.

Trump faces up to three years in prison following the New York verdict. He was found guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign. Sentencing is set for July 11 – four days before the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee. Trump is still expected to accept the nomination.

Wisconsin is expected to be one of the most pivotal states in the 2024 presidential election, and the Trump and Biden campaigns' presence in the state tells as much.

Trump held his second Wisconsin rally of the 2024 campaign on May 1 in Waukesha, and Biden followed with a May 8 trip to Racine – his fourth to date in 2024 and 11th as president. First lady Jill Biden was in Milwaukee on May 31 and will be in Green Bay this Thursday. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped on May 16.

All eyes are on the rematch between Biden and Trump. Polls show the two are neck-and-neck in Wisconsin; Real Clear Politics' polling average has Trump leading Biden by 0.1% in the state.