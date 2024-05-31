First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; helps kick off Festa Italiana

article

First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Milwaukee on Friday, May 31. That visit will include a stop at Festa Italiana – to help deliver remarks during the opening ceremony of the fest.

The first lady will be arriving at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around dinnertime. She is expected at Maier Festival Park on the city's lakefront a short time later. The opening ceremony is being held in the Aurora Pavilion. NOTE: FOX6 News plans to stream this event.

This will be Biden's second visit of the year to Wisconsin. She last visited in March, making stops in both Waukesha and Milwaukee.

Biden is the country's f irst Italian-American first lady.

2024 will mark the 44th year of Festa Italiana.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"It’s an honor to have Dr. Jill Biden—our country’s first Italian-American First Lady—back in Wisconsin to celebrate the diverse heritage of the Italian-Americans who call Wisconsin home. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is delighted to welcome Dr. Biden to Milwaukee to share in the celebrations at Festa Italiana today."

