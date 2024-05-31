Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Jill Biden Milwaukee visit; helps kick off Festa Italiana

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 31, 2024 11:01am CDT
US President Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden walk to board Marine One at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, May 24, 2024. Top Biden administration officials are set to lay out the first broad US government guidelines f

MILWAUKEE - First Lady Jill Biden is visiting Milwaukee on Friday, May 31. That visit will include a stop at Festa Italiana – to help deliver remarks during the opening ceremony of the fest.

The first lady will be arriving at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport around dinnertime. She is expected at Maier Festival Park on the city's lakefront a short time later. The opening ceremony is being held in the Aurora Pavilion. NOTE: FOX6 News plans to stream this event.

This will be Biden's second visit of the year to Wisconsin. She last visited in March, making stops in both Waukesha and Milwaukee.

Biden is the country's first Italian-American first lady.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"It’s an honor to have Dr. Jill Biden—our country’s first Italian-American First Lady—back in Wisconsin to celebrate the diverse heritage of the Italian-Americans who call Wisconsin home. The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is delighted to welcome Dr. Biden to Milwaukee to share in the celebrations at Festa Italiana today."

This is a developing story.