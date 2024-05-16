Expand / Collapse search

Vice President Kamala Harris WI visit, stop in Milwaukee

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 16, 2024 6:57am CDT
VP Kamala Harris set to visit Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee on Thursday, May 16.

It's her fourth visit to Wisconsin so far in 2024, showing the Biden Administration's continued focus on the battleground state.

Her remarks will highlight a few of the administration's efforts. The White House says that includes historical investments, economic opportunity, and community support.

This event comes about a week after the president visited Racine County.

The administration often visits democratic areas like Milwaukee and Madison, but recently, visits from top officials reveal their focus on more conservative areas, like Waukesha County.

Former president Donald Trump held his second rally of the year in Waukesha just a couple of weeks ago. Hundreds of people showed up to support.

The latest Marquette University Law School poll shows a tight race: 51% support Trump, while 49% favor Biden.