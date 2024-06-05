RNC Milwaukee 2024; Trump still expected despite sentencing

Former President Donald Trump faces the threat of years in prison.

He was found guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Sentencing is set for July 11. Four days later, on July 15, the Republican National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee.

"We expect that the president will be here to accept the nomination," said RNC Chairman Michael Whatley. "We’re very excited about that, obviously, if we need to make contingent plans, we will, but right now we are all steam ahead expecting he’ll be here to accept the nomination."

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson will be inside Fiserv Forum as a delegate for Trump. He told FOX6 News he also believes Trump will be present.

That’s Milwaukee attorney Michael Maistelman’s opinion as well.

"Given the circumstances that he is a presidential candidate, the nominee of the Republican Party, I think the court would allow him to do that," he said.

But that doesn't mean the former president could not face some confinement later. While most first-time offenders facing the same conviction don't face prison time, there are other factors the judge could take into account, including contempt charges related to a gag order.

"If you take those into totality, a regular person would probably be serving time in prison," Maistelman said. "Now, we are in uncharted waters at this point, so who knows? He could get house arrest for a period of time, he could go to jail for a period of time."

While it’s impossible to predict what the judge will decide for sentencing, an appeal is expected.