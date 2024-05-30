Trump guilty: Wisconsin Republicans respond to hush-money verdict

article

Former President Donald Trump sat stone-faced in court as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, has set Trump's sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Jurors over the course of a month heard testimony about sex and bookkeeping, tabloid journalism and presidential politics.

Their task was to decide whether prosecutors, who charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records, proved that he not only falsified those records, but that he did so with intent to commit or conceal another crime.

After deliberating for 9.5 hours, they rejected the former president’s claims that the bookkeeping was legitimate and accurate.

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail as a convicted felon.

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

Reaction

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) via X

"After this travesty of justice, our judicial system will never be the same. How can this not be considered the most egregious example of election interference?"

Tony Wied, Wisconsin Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives

"Joe Biden and his lackeys have weaponized the Department of Justice to persecute his political adversaries. The American people recognize what a sham this is. This November Americans will deliver their own verdict and reelect President Trump. As the only candidate endorsed by President Trump in this race, I’m proud to stand with him against this political witch hunt."

Roger Roth, Wisconsin Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Represenatives

"This case would never have been brought if Democrats were not worried about the prospect of Donald Trump’s reelection. As countless legal experts have predicted, President Trump will successfully appeal this decision and beat these politically motivated charges.

"We will not allow Democrats to use this trial to distract from the fact that Wisconsinites are paying more to make ends meet, Joe Biden opened our southern border to human traffickers and drug cartels, and our national security is weaker today than it was four years ago."