Contact 6 helps consumers save nearly $42,000 in September

Renee Gorton said her front steps became a slipping hazard last winter thanks to her newly installed gutters.

"Up here is where all the water leaked," said Gorton, pointing to a gutter above her front door. "There was an ice dam built up, and we had tons of salt on it."

The Menomonee Falls woman has two artificial hips and her husband has an artificial knee. She was concerned about falling and needing more surgeries. Gorton said the company returned to her house several times to inspect its own work.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"They couldn’t figure out what was the problem," said Gorton.

Gorton wrote to Contact 6 saying the company had closed her case.

Renee Gorton points to gutter

"All of a sudden, I got a phone call from them saying it was open again," said Gorton.

Gorton said the company replaced her gutters, part of the roof and a leaky downspout within two weeks. Her takeaway?

"More or less, it’s who you know," said Gorton.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The $7,500 that Gorton said Contact 6 saved her are among the $41,807.64 that FOX6 viewers said the consumer segment helped them save in September.

Working behind the scenes, the Contact 6 case manager, Annette, helped one man get an $82 parking notice dismissed. He said he’d gotten the notice after driving through a private lot on Milwaukee’s east side without stopping.

Contact 6 also helped a Racine man unlock his cellphone by getting the master code key from the wireless company. His wife said he’d been locked out more than a month after switching providers.

Contact 6 September 2023 resolutions

A Milwaukee woman credits Contact 6 with helping get most of her down payment back for a project to repair storm damage. She said work stalled when the company wanted more money to start the repairs than they’d agreed upon. She eventually got a check for $15,320 and was able to cancel her contract.

Gary Billington in Oak Creek wrote to Contact 6 about his fitness center double billing him for six years.

"I got frustrated. I wrote them a letter. I sent them all the documentation," said Billington.

Contact 6 September 2023 resolutions

Billington said his health care provider covers his gym membership fee through the Silver Sneakers program. He’d discovered the fitness club was also billing his bank account, all the while. Billington said Contact 6 helped him get a $765 refund.

"You cut through all that red tape for me. I couldn’t do that," said Billington.

In September, consumers said Contact 6 also resolved issues with a travel agency, home warranty provider, auto repair shop and more. To find out if Contact 6 may be able to help you, file a complaint form with us online: