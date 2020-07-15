How to get more financial aid for college
With COVID-19 pandemic bearing down on many families' budgets, there are options when it comes to paying for school.
Dunkin', Post team up for coffee-flavored cereal
Dunkin' has come up with another way to give fans a little jolt with breakfast.
How to protect yourself from COVID-19 scams
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a rise in scams, and the scammers behind them are getting creative.
Over 600 people in 11 states sick after bagged salad recall, federal health officials say
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that Fresh Express is recalling bagged salad products that contain iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage because they could be contaminated with cyclospora.
New foods that are great for the grill
Grilling out doesn't mean you always have to fire up burgers and hot dogs -- some tips for switching up your grilling routine.
Thousands on rental assistance waiting lists
The coronavirus pandemic has more Wisconsin families moving into poverty. Rental assistance is available, but there is only enough funding to help a fraction of those in need.
Backyard movie nights
Consumer Reports just finished testing mini projectors and has all you’ll need to set up a fun family movie night at home.
Love that smoky BBQ flavor? How to use your grill like a smoker
Consumer Reports’ experts say you don’t need to run out and buy a smoker.
Surge in demand, slow turnaround times for some COVID-19 test results
Across the area, you can drive up and get a coronavirus test at locations such as the CVS Pharmacy in Kenosha. People were told to expect their results in two to four days. That wasn't the case for Penny Miller.
FDA hand sanitizer recall widens as coronavirus boosts usage
WASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration has added three more hand sanitizers to its rolling list of products recalled because of possible contamination with a toxic chemical.In total, over 65 of the cleansers have now tested positive for methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested, according to the FDA's latest update.
Vacation this summer while keeping your family safe
Summer vacations are anything but normal this year. With people leery of shared spaces and crowds, renting a private vacation home may be more popular than ever.