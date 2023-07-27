Milwaukee armored truck robbery shooting, charges expected soon

Prosecutors said charges are expected soon in connection to a July 13 armored truck robbery turned deadly shooting.

The shooting near 80th and Capitol happened in seconds. And just as quickly, a man ran away and got into a waiting getaway vehicle – dropping cash along the way.

Left in that man's wake, was Thillens armored truck guard Scott Bee. The 55-year-old was shot multiple times, and died 11 days later.

One day after the armed robbery and shooting, police arrested 31-year-old Colby Logan at a gas station near 76th and Capitol – a few blocks from the scene.

Logan has not been charged in connection to the armed robbery or shooting, but FOX6 News is naming him because public records – like search warrants and a criminal filing – say he is the prime suspect in the armored truck robbery.

Suspect in armored truck robbery near 80th and Capitol

Police scene near 38th and Clarke, Milwaukee (2010)

Logan's criminal history goes back to 2010. The then 18-year-old was charged and later convicted of pointing and shooting a shotgun at police near 38th and Clarke. In 2016, Logan was charged and convicted of robbing a TCF Bank.

On July 19, police arrested a 28-year-old man near 28th and Fond du Lac in connection to the armed robbery and shooting. Records show that man is being held in connection to the armed robbery and death of Bee. He's also suspected of being involved in a string of armed robberies of Walgreens pharmacies, and also has a history of armed robberies.

Man arrested near 28th and Fond du Lac, Milwaukee

Court documents state that man robbed another man at the Bay View Brewery Credit Union in December 2013 and later robbed two Cousins sub shops in May 2014, as well as a Family Dollar.

Logan was released on extended supervision in 2019, while the 28-year-old man was released in May 2022. Both are currently being held in the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

A woman, 26-year-old Toshiana Nelson, has been charged with trying to help Logan. She was in court this week for a preliminary hearing, but it was pushed back to late next month because she's still waiting to get an attorney.