American Family Field repairs, Evers optimistic: 'We will get a deal'

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is optimistic a deal will get done to fund American Family Field repairs and renovations, he said Tuesday, May 30.

The Milwaukee Brewers said the ballpark, which opened in 2001, needs hundreds of millions of dollars worth of work. The governor proposed putting $290 million toward that. Republicans have opposed that plan, but said they're open to other ideas that keep the franchise in Milwaukee.

"We will get a deal, it’s just a matter of people saying, ‘Well, I don’t really care who gets the credit, just let’s do it,’" Evers said. "I think our proposal is the best, because it’s probably going to cost us less."

The Brewers commissioned a study looking at stadium wants and needs – concrete cracks, rusted seats, corroding metal under the roof – and found American Family Field needs $428 million in repairs and renovations.

According to the Brewers' lease agreement, which expires in 2030, the governmental body that owns the ballpark is required to pay for long-term repairs and renovations. Last week, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against using tax money to fund what the MLB commissioner said were required repairs and renovations.

One change is definitely coming to the ballpark. The Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, the governmental body that owns the stadium, approved spending $6.45 million for a new scoreboard, which will be ready for next season.







