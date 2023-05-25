American Family field repairs; board votes against tax levy to fund

article

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday, May 25 against using a long-term tax levy to fund American Family Field repairs and renovations.

The Milwaukee Brewers current lease of the ballpark expires in 2030, and Thursday's resolution was in regard to whether the renovation-focused tax levy would be used to secure a lease extension. The Stadium Park Board did, however, approve $6.4 million for a new main scoreboard.

The Brewers commissioned a study looking at stadium wants and needs – concrete cracks, rusted seats, corroding metal under the roof.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, pitched spending $290 million on the work, tapping into the state's estimated $7 billion budget surplus. In exchange, the Brewers would extend their lease through 2043. The plan struck out with Republicans.

"I think for many of my colleagues who don't live in the southeastern Wisconsin region, the idea of writing a check out to any professional sports team in Wisconsin was probably a non-starter," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican.

The debate comes 22 years after the ballpark's first pitch. Taxpayers from five southeastern Wisconsin counties helped pay for it with an extra sales tax. Vos said there is a case for the state to help keep the franchise in Milwaukee.

"The stadium is owned by the taxpayers," he said. "We still own the stadium and either have to pay to take it down or find somebody else to use it. The chances of us getting a professional baseball team to come to Wisconsin after we lose one are zero."

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred will speak in Milwaukee before the Brewers' play Thursday. Check back for updates.