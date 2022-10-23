7 Milwaukee weekend shootings, 14 hurt, 1 killed in 36 hours

At least seven Milwaukee weekend shootings left 14 people hurt and one dead in about 36 hours Friday morning, Oct. 21 through Sunday morning, Oct. 23.

FRIDAY

A domestic shooting left a woman, 19 hurt Friday morning around 1 a.m. near 25th and Scott.

The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.

Police said a man, 20, was arrested.

SATURDAY

On Saturday, Milwaukee police responded to at least five shootings.

Around 1 a.m., a man, 39, was shot near 32nd and Center and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said he was expected to survive.

Shooting at Fond du Lac and Hoyt, Milwaukee

Six people, including a boy, 17, were hurt in a shooting around 1:20 a.m. Saturday near Fond du Lac and Hoyt.

Police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene.

A Milwaukee man, 51, was shot shortly before noon near 95th and Brown Deer during an apparent argument. He was treated at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Shooting scene near 95th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

A man, 30, was shot and killed near 38th and Congress around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Around 11 p.m., a boy, 17, showed up at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Investigators are looking into where this shooting occurred and what led to it.

SUNDAY

34th and Wright shooting, Milwaukee

Four people were shot early Sunday near 34th and Wright.

Police said officers were investigating reckless driving around 1 a.m. when they heard shots and went to help the victims.

A girl, 16, two men, 19 and one man, 20 were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said they were expected to survive.