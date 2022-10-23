7 Milwaukee weekend shootings, 14 hurt, 1 killed in 36 hours
MILWAUKEE - At least seven Milwaukee weekend shootings left 14 people hurt and one dead in about 36 hours Friday morning, Oct. 21 through Sunday morning, Oct. 23.
FRIDAY
25th and Scott
A domestic shooting left a woman, 19 hurt Friday morning around 1 a.m. near 25th and Scott.
The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment.
Police said a man, 20, was arrested.
SATURDAY
On Saturday, Milwaukee police responded to at least five shootings.
32nd and Center
Around 1 a.m., a man, 39, was shot near 32nd and Center and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said he was expected to survive.
Fond du Lac and Hoyt
Shooting at Fond du Lac and Hoyt, Milwaukee
Six people, including a boy, 17, were hurt in a shooting around 1:20 a.m. Saturday near Fond du Lac and Hoyt.
Police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene.
95th and Brown Deer
A Milwaukee man, 51, was shot shortly before noon near 95th and Brown Deer during an apparent argument. He was treated at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.
Shooting scene near 95th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee
38th and Congress
A man, 30, was shot and killed near 38th and Congress around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Unknown location
Around 11 p.m., a boy, 17, showed up at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Investigators are looking into where this shooting occurred and what led to it.
SUNDAY
34th and Wright
34th and Wright shooting, Milwaukee
Four people were shot early Sunday near 34th and Wright.
Police said officers were investigating reckless driving around 1 a.m. when they heard shots and went to help the victims.
A girl, 16, two men, 19 and one man, 20 were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said they were expected to survive.