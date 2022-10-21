Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21.

Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.