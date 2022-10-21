Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21. 

Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday. 

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A 20-year-old man was arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.