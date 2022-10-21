Milwaukee shooting: 19-year-old woman wounded near 25th and Scott
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 25th and Scott on the city's south side Friday afternoon, Oct. 21.
Officials say the victim was struck by gunfire during a domestic dispute around 1 p.m. Friday.
The victim, a 19-year-old woman, arrived at a nearby hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A 20-year-old man was arrested.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.