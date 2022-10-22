Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 8 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22 responded to at least four separate shootings.

At least one person was killed and at least eight people, including a 17-year-old boy, were wounded.

Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

A 17-year-old boy and five men, ages 21 to 36, were shot and wounded around 1:20 a.m. Police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene.

95th and Brown Deer

Police said a 51-year-old man was shot in an apparent argument around 11:25 a.m. He was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg at a hospital.

Shooting scene near 95th and Brown Deer, Milwaukee

68th and Congress

Just after 7 p.m., police said a man was found shot and killed. He appears to be around 30 years old.

MPD investigates

Police continue to look for whoever is responsible for the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.