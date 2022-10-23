Milwaukee shooting; 4 wounded near 34th and Wright, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating an incident in which four people were shot near 34th and Wright early Sunday morning, Oct. 23.

Officials say the shooting took place before 1 a.m. Police were in the area investigating a reckless vehicle complaint when they heard the shots being fired and went to help the victims.

34th and Wright shooting, Milwaukee

The four people who were shot include a 16-year-old girl, two 19-year-old men, and a 20-year-old man, police say. All are expected to survive.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

34th and Wright shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

34th and Wright shooting, Milwaukee



