article

Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29.

Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.

The biggest factors moving forward is where the heaviest snow bands set up as they interact with dryer air, and if we get lake-enhanced snow rates later Saturday night. Both of these variables could easily bump up totals locally. As of now, a safe bet is a broad 3-inch to 6-inch forecast for a majority of the region.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A winter storm warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

The highest accumulations are in areas closer to the state line and near Lake Michigan such as Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County. Lake-enhanced snow will be possible late Saturday night into early Sunday morning — that is favored again for areas in the closest proximity to Lake Michigan.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

There will be periods of just light snow, but bursts of heavier rates will be possible into Saturday night. Late afternoon and evening is when we'll likely see our fastest accumulation of snowfall.

Skyvision Plus for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7pm

Impacts: Plan on traveling in slippery road conditions. Scattered blowing and drifting may be possible Saturday night in early Sunday morning with increasing winds, especially in open areas.

Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates.

Stay weather aware

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA