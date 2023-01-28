Winter storm warning for 4 counties through Sunday morning, Jan. 29

article

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for four Wisconsin counties from 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, through 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, and Racine County.

Impacts: Plan on traveling in slippery road conditions. Scattered blowing and drifting may be possible Saturday night in early Sunday morning with increasing winds, especially in open areas.

