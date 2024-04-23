Expand / Collapse search

OAW Indoor Sports Complex; why pickleball is becoming so popular

By
Updated  April 23, 2024 10:01am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

OAW Indoor Sports Complex

Brian Kramp is on the court in New Berlin seeing why this sport is becoming so popular.

OAW Indoor Sports Complex is a state-of-the-art facility designed to bring the best out of their guests – and that includes Pickleball players. Brian Kramp is on the court in New Berlin seeing why this sport is becoming so popular. 

Pickleball is all the rage

Brian Kramp is in New Berlin at OAW Indoor Sports Complex getting a basic introduction to the game, rules and much more.

Need to improve your pickleball game?

Brian Kramp is in New Berlin learning the ins and outs from a certified pickleball pro.

Summer pickleball season

Brian Kramp is on the court seeing why the sport is rapidly growing in popularity.

Times offered, tournaments

Brian Kramp is in New Berlin seeing why this sport is becoming so popular across the state.

Playing it all year long

Brian Kramp is in New Berlin at OAW Indoor Sports Complex where they have classes, lessons and leagues.