FOX6 fan celebrates 100th birthday in New Berlin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  May 22, 2024 6:30pm CDT
Heartwarming News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

A New Berlin woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style on Wednesday, May 22. The staff said FOX6 is the only station she watches.

Staff at High Ridge Manor senior living said Beatrice Doss is an avid reader and still does her own housekeeping with minimal help. She insists on doing her own grocery shopping, too.

Doss is also a big fan of FOX6 News. The staff said it's the only station she watches, and she's even Facebook friends with her favorite anchor: Ben Handelman.