FOX6 fan celebrates 100th birthday in New Berlin
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A New Berlin woman celebrated her 100th birthday in style on Wednesday, May 22.
Staff at High Ridge Manor senior living said Beatrice Doss is an avid reader and still does her own housekeeping with minimal help. She insists on doing her own grocery shopping, too.
Doss is also a big fan of FOX6 News. The staff said it's the only station she watches, and she's even Facebook friends with her favorite anchor: Ben Handelman.