Thefts from unlocked vehicles; New Berlin, Muskego police take reports

Police in New Berlin and Muskego took multiple reports over the weekend of unlocked vehicles being entered and rummaged through. In some of those incidents, items of value were stolen.

Muskego police say these crimes are happening during hours of darkness – primarily between midnight and 2 a.m. In that city in particular, the crimes were concentrated on the east side of the city.

New Berlin police asked its residents if they captured anything on their exterior surveillance cameras pertaining to these incidents, you should call 262-782-6640.

Officials remind all residents to remove all valuables from a vehicle parked outside – or at least place them out of sight, lock your vehicle and activate all exterior lighting