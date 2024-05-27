New Berlin crash; 1 dead, 3 others hurt on W. National Avenue

article

One person is dead and three others hurt after a two-vehicle crash on W. National Avenue just west of Racine Avenue on Monday morning, May 27.

Officials say the wreck happened around 8:15.

New Berlin Fire Department Paramedics treated a total of four occupants. One was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals.

Preliminary indications are that alcohol/drugs were not a factor in this accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department.