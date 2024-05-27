New Berlin crash; 1 dead, 3 others hurt on W. National Avenue
article
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - One person is dead and three others hurt after a two-vehicle crash on W. National Avenue just west of Racine Avenue on Monday morning, May 27.
Officials say the wreck happened around 8:15.
New Berlin Fire Department Paramedics treated a total of four occupants. One was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three others were taken to hospitals.
Preliminary indications are that alcohol/drugs were not a factor in this accident.
The crash remains under investigation by the New Berlin Police Department.