New Berlin police pursuit ends in 3-car crash in West Allis

A police chase that started in New Berlin ended in a three-car crash at 124th and National in West Allis on Saturday, May 4.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, police were alerted to a stolen vehicle that was headed westbound on National Avenue at 124th Street.

A New Berlin officer spotted the vehicle on National Avenue and was able to get behind it. The vehicle increased its speed to flee from the squad.

The New Berlin officer initiated a pursuit of the vehicle as it sped through a subdivision and back out on to National Avenue, this time fleeing at a high rate of speed eastbound. At that time, the officer terminated the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle was then involved in a three-car crash at the intersection of 124th Street and National Avenue, rolling over in the city of West Allis.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crash involving three vehicles at 124th and National

The suspect fled from the vehicle and attempted to enter an apartment building on the West Allis side of the street. West Allis officers were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries due to the accident. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, police said.