New Berlin tactical situation; 48-year-old man in custody

A 48-year-old New Berlin man was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 26 following a tactical situation.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, around 4:25 a.m., the Suburban Critical Incident Team (SCIT) assisted the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department with the arrest of a New Berlin man at a residence near Cleveland Avenue, east of Johnson Road.

The parking lot of New Berlin West High School was used for staging purposes only, and the incident did not involve the school, officials say.

There is no threat to the public.