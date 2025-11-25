article

"Candy Cane Lane" will celebrate its 40th season in West Allis. The neighborhood holiday lights display collects donations for the MACC Fund. Organizers said Candy Cane Lane is on track to reach the $4 million mark this year.



"Candy Cane Lane" will celebrate its 40th season in West Allis. The annual fundraiser, benefiting the MACC Fund, opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 28.

Where is Candy Cane Lane?

Where To Go:

The West Allis neighborhood holiday lights display is between Oklahoma Avenue and Montana Avenue on the south and north, and 92nd Street and 96th Street on the east and west.

When is Candy Cane Lane open?

When To Go:

Candy Cane Lane opens Friday, Nov. 28 and continues through Thursday, Dec. 25. The hours are as follows.

Mondays through Thursday: 6–9 p.m.

Fridays: 6–10 p.m.

Saturdays: 5–10 p.m.

Sundays: 5–9 p.m.

How to donate

What you can do:

Anyone can walk or drive through Candy Cane Lane for free. However, at-will donations are collected for the MACC Fund on 95th Street between Oklahoma and Manitoba.

Look for MACC Fund volunteers collecting donations in blue buckets and handing out candy. Cash, check and credit card donations are accepted.

Donations help fund the MACC Fund’s mission to cure childhood cancer and related blood disorders through research.

MACC Fund

The backstory:

Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, commonly known as the MACC Fund, started in 1976.

Organizers said Candy Cane Lane has raised more than $3.5 million for the MACC Fund and is on track to reach the $4 million mark this year.

Overal, the MACC Fund has contributed nearly $90 million to research at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and Marshfield Clinic.