West Allis police chase ends with 2 crashes, 3 suspects arrested

The Brief A West Allis police chase early Sunday ended with two crashes near 80th and Morgan. Officers arrested three suspects connected to a stolen vehicle and an armed robbery investigation. Police recovered a gun after neighbors reported suspects running through nearby yards.



A police chase through a West Allis neighborhood early Sunday morning ended with two heavily damaged vehicles, debris scattered across the street and three suspects taken into custody.

What we know:

The incident unfolded Dec. 21 near 80th and Morgan, where neighbors say they were jolted awake by the sound of crashing metal and sirens.

Vehicle rolled over near 80th and Morgan. PHOTO CREDIT: John Petersen

"I heard a large bang," said Keith Brenaman, a neighbor. "I ran outside, I saw the car overturn. It was smoking."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Brenaman said he saw a man inside the overturned vehicle and tried to reassure him while waiting for help to arrive.

"I just remember him. He was on his back, he was trying to crawl out," Brenaman said.

Just around the corner, a second crash startled more neighbors as another vehicle came to a violent stop.

"I looked out the front window and there was a car at the end of my driveway with the front end all smashed up," said Brian Smallwood, a neighbor.

Neighbors believe the second vehicle, which was fleeing police, slammed into the first car before both came to rest. Broken headlights, a discarded tire and deep tire tracks through the snow were still visible hours later, with marks leading into a nearby snowbank where witnesses say the suspects’ vehicle crashed.

Dig deeper:

West Allis police said officers were responding to a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee that was also linked to an armed robbery.

When officers attempted a traffic stop, the suspects fled, triggering the chase.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"A couple of guys started jumping out. [They] started running towards my door, and so I slammed it shut," said Debbie Ulbing, a neighbor.

"Two of them went up my neighbor's driveway this way and then one went up my driveway," Smallwood said.

Police eventually located and arrested all three suspects and recovered a gun. No serious injuries were reported.

Neighbors say the violent scene was unlike anything they had experienced and hope it does not happen again.