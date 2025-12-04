West Allis vehicle stolen with child inside, man criminally charged

The Brief A man has been criminally charged, accused of stealing a vehicle with a 5-year-old child inside. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Alexander Gallatin stole the vehicle while the child's mother was DoorDashing in West Allis. The vehicle was recovered, and the child was unharmed.



He's accused of stealing a DoorDasher's car with a 5-year-old in the back seat.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old man now charged was out on bail for a different criminal case when he did it.

Investigators say they eventually located the boy.

It all happened last week in West Allis and now, 23-year-old Alexander Yuri Gallatin, is charged with abduction of a child among other felonies.

Alexander Yuri Gallatin

Vehicle stolen

What we know:

It was early the morning of Nov. 23 when West Allis police got a call from a woman reporting every parent's worst nightmare.

Investigators say the caller told police she left her 5-year-old son in the car while she completed a DoorDash order at Walgreens on Greenfield Avenue.

When she returned to her car moments later the car and her son were gone.

Greenfield Ave. Walgreens

Vehicle found in Greenfield

What we know:

A criminal complaint says the boy's mom tracked her iPad — which pinged to the Hampton Inn on Greenfield Avenue.

Prosecutors say her son was safe. But the wallet, Social Security card, driver's license and bank cards that were in the car were gone.

Hampton Inn & Suites on Greenfield Ave.

Gallatin found and arrested

What we know:

With the help of surveillance video, investigators identified and tracked down 23-year-old Alexander Gallatin as the man behind the wheel.

They arrested him a few blocks away from the spot where investigators say he ditched the car and abandoned the boy.

Gallatin is accused of dumping the car and leaving the boy in a "busy hotel parking lot" on a cold day.

Prosecutors say it never should've happened because he was out on bail for a different criminal case.

The criminal complaint says Gallatin missed his last court date and the court issued a bench warrant.

It also lists his address as "homeless."