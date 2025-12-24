Candy Cane Lane in West Allis celebrates 40 years of fundraising

The Brief Candy Cane Lane is celebrating its 40th year as a holiday tradition in West Allis. The neighborhood light display has raised more than $3.5 million for the MACC Fund to support childhood cancer research. What started decades ago as a few neighbors decorating their yards and handing out candy canes has grown into a large-scale community event.



It’s prime time for one of West Allis’ most beloved holiday traditions as Candy Cane Lane enters the home stretch of its 40th season, drawing families from across the region to a neighborhood transformed by festive lights.

What we know:

Candy Cane Lane has become a must-see holiday destination. What started decades ago as a few neighbors decorating their yards and handing out candy canes has grown into a large-scale community event.

The neighborhood display benefits the MACC Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding research to find cures for childhood cancer and related blood disorders. This year marks the 40th consecutive year Candy Cane Lane has collected donations for the organization, raising more than $3.5 million overall.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"It’s a tradition, gotta come to West Allis. You gotta love it," said Michelle Taylor.

Dig deeper:

Candy Cane Lane lights up the neighborhood bounded by Montana Avenue to the north, Oklahoma Avenue to the south, 96th Street to the west and 92nd Street to the east. Donations for the MACC Fund are accepted along 95th Street between Oklahoma Avenue and Manitoba Street.

Organizers say the event has gained momentum in recent years, raising more than $1 million over the past seven seasons alone.

Related article