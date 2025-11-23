article

The Holiday Folk Fair International, now in its 82nd year, is back at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center this weekend.

The fair celebrates the cultural heritage of the people who live in southeast Wisconsin. This year's theme centers on traditional music, allowing attendees to explore how music represents cultural heritage.

"Our great grandma was one of the first people who kind of created the Folk Fair," said Nicole Cramer. "(She) kind of took the Czech booth under her wings, and that's why we come every year – probably since we were born – always dressed in costume to show off our culture."

Attractions include international performers and artisans, as well as cultural foods. Milwaukee Public Schools students created cultural murals that are on display.

The three-day event ends on Sunday, Nov. 23. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the fair, including tickets, visit the Holiday Folk Fair International website or call 414-225-6225.