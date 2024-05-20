Glendale police chief retires, nearly 40 years service with department

article

Glendale Police Chief Mark Ferguson is retiring soon after 39 ½ years of service with the department.

Chief Ferguson has been Glendale's top cop since 2018. His last day on the job is set for Friday, May 31.

The Glendale Police Commission appointed on Wednesday, May 15 Captain Rhett Fugman as the next Chief of Police. Fugman will begin his role as the Glendale Police Department’s 8th Police Chief on June 1.

Rhett Fugman

Captain Fugman has over 24 years of service with the Department and currently serves as the Captain of the Field Services division.