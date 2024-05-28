Bayshore signature summer events lineup for 2024

article

Bayshore in Glendale revealed on Tuesday, May 28 its list of signature summer events.

Bayshore's fifth annual Sounds of Summer 12-concert series happens every Friday during the summer. The public is invited to enjoy the free entertainment, The Tap beer garden, food trucks and pop-up vendors in The Yard. The Sounds of Summer concert series kickd off on Friday, June 7, featuring King Solomon. Check out the concert lineup and other details online.

Beginning Wednesday, June 12, Bayshore will offer free family-friendly movies and new pre-show entertainment every Wednesday from 4:30 – 7 p.m. in The Yard. The 12-movie series, presented by St. Francis Children’s Center and Shorewest Realtors – Northshore Office, will run through Wednesday, Aug. 28, and will feature a variety of food trucks, community partners and pop-up vendors. Check out the movie lineup and other details online.

Bayshore will feature more than 40 free, outdoor workouts from June – August. Enjoy free fitness sessions from the following providers and learn more on their event pages:

Lastly, the public is invited to celebrate Bayshore's Game Days catching all the Brewers action on the Big Screen in The Yard. Guests can enjoy beverages from The Tap beer garden during their operating hours throughout the summer. Find the June Game Days lineup online.