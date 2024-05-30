Former Glendale police officer pleads guilty to child porn charge

article

A former Glendale police officer charged with several counts of possession of child porn changed his plea to guilty, avoiding a jury trial.

24-year-old Jonathan Angle was charged with ten counts of felony child pornography possession.

In court on Thursday, May 30, Angle changed his plea to guilty on count #1.

The court ordered counts #2 through #10 dismissed, but read in.

Bail for Angle was revoked, and he will remain in jail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for June 28. He faces up to 25 years in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000.

Case details

Glendale police said Angle started with the department as a desk clerk in April 2022 and was hired as an officer in August 2022. His employment was terminated on July 31 following his arrest.

An investigation began in May after the National Center for Missing and Exploited children sent a Reddit cyber tip to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department. A criminal complaint states Reddit provided an email address and IP address for an account that uploaded child pornography. That IP address was located in Pewaukee.

FOX6 News drove to Angle's most recent address and captured him driving away. Neighbors did not want to go on camera, but said they did not know Angle well, and he mostly kept to himself. FOX6 then went to the home of a suspected family member of Angle's and saw the same vehicle that drove off earlier. Nobody answered the door.

The complaint states that the address was linked to Angle. A search warrant was executed on July 31, and Angle was taken into custody. A search of Angle's phone found six additional images of child pornography separate from the image posted on Reddit.

In an interview with the sheriff's department, Angle admitted that he "messaged girls on Reddit a lot" and "had a porn addiction" that led to him creating several accounts across a number of platforms. He said he was "pretty sure" the flagged Reddit account was one he got banned from. He added that some links he would click on in search of "rape porn" instead "contained child pornography," but that he was not seeking out that material – closing out of it when it did appear.

FOX6 asked Glendale police about the situation; they simply said Angle no longer works there.