Glendale primary; Election observers disrupt proceedings, mayor said

Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy told media that a few election observers got confrontational with election workers and were removed from polling locations on Tuesday, July 2. A special election primary is being held for the office of State Senator for the 4th District, to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Lena Taylor.

The mayor said there were three election observers at each of the Glendale polling locations Tuesday. Some of them registered as being Republican observers. Others called themselves concerned citizens.

"All of (the observers) were from outside of Milwaukee County. But a number of them listed places as far away as like, Norway, Wisconsin," Kennedy said.

What happened

Kennedy said as soon as the polling places opened on Tuesday, the observers began to disrupt the proceedings. The mayor said the observers were complaining, saying the poll workers were not saying names loudly enough. A couple of the observers got confrontational with poll workers, Kennedy said, particularly the chief election inspectors. The observers were trying to say there was a problem with the ballots.

"When I talked with the county or the city clerk a couple hours after the polls opened, they hadn't been able to count a ballot at one of the locations at all," Kennedy said.

Observers warned

The Glendale mayor said the observers were warned a number of times to "quiet down" and "behave." Observers were removed from the polling places, but nobody was arrested, the mayor said.

"Today, there were two Democrats on the ballot in a Democratic primary for an open state Senate seat. There is no Republican running. There was no Republican primary on July 30th. There won't be a Republican on the ballot. There will be one name and that person will be unopposed," Kennedy said. "So, the fact that they have chosen a city that votes overwhelmingly Democratic to come and essentially threaten the rights of the Democratic voters in this city, as well as the Republican voters to not have their votes counted, I think is a despicable practice."

