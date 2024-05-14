article

Bayshore's Family Flicks series returns for summer 2024 with new pre-show entertainment.

A news release says beginning Wednesday, June 12, Bayshore will offer a series of family-friendly movies every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Yard. Pre-movie entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. until movie start time.

The 2024 free outdoor movie series offers an all-new lineup of pre-movie entertainment – from animal meet and greets, to bounce houses and real-life princesses. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Carry-in alcohol and animals are prohibited. A variety of pop-up vendors and food trucks will also be available.

The series will kick off with a showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on June 12. View the full lineup below, with pre-show entertainment designated in italics.