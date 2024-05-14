Bayshore's 'Family Flicks' series returns for summer 2024
GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore's Family Flicks series returns for summer 2024 with new pre-show entertainment.
A news release says beginning Wednesday, June 12, Bayshore will offer a series of family-friendly movies every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Yard. Pre-movie entertainment will begin at 4:30 p.m. until movie start time.
The 2024 free outdoor movie series offers an all-new lineup of pre-movie entertainment – from animal meet and greets, to bounce houses and real-life princesses. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Carry-in alcohol and animals are prohibited. A variety of pop-up vendors and food trucks will also be available.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The series will kick off with a showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" on June 12. View the full lineup below, with pre-show entertainment designated in italics.
- June 12: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" | Elite Sports Clubs Bounce House
- June 19: "Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat" | HAWS Mobile Unit
- June 26: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" | Elite Sports Clubs Bounce House & Elmbrook Humane Society
- July 3: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" | Elite Sports Clubs Bounce House
- July 10: "Trolls Band Together" | Fairytale Birthday Company Princesses
- July 17: "Wish" | Bubble Show
- July 24: "Migration" | Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Raptor Meet & Greet
- July 31: "The Little Mermaid" | Fairytale Birthday Company Princesses
- Aug. 7: "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" | Elite Sports Clubs Bounce House & Elmbrook Humane Society
- Aug. 14: "Wonka" | Fairytale Birthday Company Princesses
- Aug. 21: "Elemental" | Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Wonder Wagon & North Shore Fire Department
- Aug. 28: "Kung Fu Panda 4" | Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Reptile and Amphibian Meet & Greet