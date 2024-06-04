Nicolet High School alleged relationship between employee, student

article

An investigation is underway at Nicolet High School after an alleged inappropriate relationship between an employee and a student.

According to a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, June 4, superintendent Greg Kabara said based on the allegations shared with the school district, the encounter was an isolated incident that happened away from the school. Kabara said administration was notified on Monday about the alleged relationship.

Authorities were immediately notified and the employee was removed from the premises.

"Due to privacy concerns, and the ongoing police and district investigation, we cannot share additional information," Kabara said in the letter to parents.

Glendale police and the school district are investigating.