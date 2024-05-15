article

A Milwaukee man is charged with multiple felonies after a police chase and multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, May 11.

Prosecutors accuse 34-year-old Pierre Webb of leading Glendale officers on a pursuit into Milwaukee before crashing and running off.

According to a criminal complaint, a license plate was reported stolen in Milwaukee on May 10. Glendale officers were alerted to a white Kia bearing that license plate in the area of Port Washington and Hampton around 4:30 p.m. the next day. Prosecutors said the Kia, itself, was not stolen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

An officer soon found the Kia in a Bayshore Mall parking garage, per the complaint. The officer alerted other squads and started to follow the Kia onto Silver Spring Drive when the Kia "immediately" accelerated and ran a red light – sparking a pursuit.

The chase stretched west down Silver Spring before turning onto Green Bay Avenue, police said. The Kia swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid stop sticks that were set near the intersection of Green Bay and Hampton Avenue, police said, before crashing into two other vehicles: a Nissan and a Ford.

Crash at Green Bay and Hampton

A woman and her baby were in the Ford, the complaint states; the woman hurt her knee. The driver of the Nissan had a neck injury.

The complaint states the pursuit stretched 2.16 miles with a top speed estimated at 97 mph. Prosecutors said the fleeing Kia also nearly hit a pedestrian during the chase; that pedestrian told police the Kia came within feet of him.

The driver, later identified as Webb, ran off from the crash scene but was arrested nearby, the complaint states. During a foot chase, an officer fell head-first into a squad and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In all, Webb is charged with:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (four counts)

Fleeing/eluding an officer

Resisting an officer (causing soft tissue injury)

Court records show Webb appeared in court on May 14. His cash bond was set at $15,000.