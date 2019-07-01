Green Bay ranked #1 city in the nation for football fans 🏈

GREEN BAY -- Green Bay, Wisconsin has been ranked the #1 best city for football fans in the United States!This, according to a ranking by WalletHub, which released its list of Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans for 2018, ahead of Super Bowl LII.According to WalletHub, analysts compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 21 key metrics.

Parking and safety tips: Lambeau Field preparing for Billy Joel concert

GREEN BAY -- Music fans attending Saturday’s Billy Joel concert at Lambeau Field are being reminded of parking and safety tips, as well as the stadium’s carry-in policy and other important information to keep in mind for the event.A press release indicates the event will be held rain or shine, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The first performer, indie pop artist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will begin at  8 p.m.A limited amount of tickets are still available, and can be purchased through http://www.ticketmaster.com/Lambeau-Field-tickets-Green-Bay/venue/57615.The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, will open for ticketed guests only at 2 p.m. Exit scanning is available until 4 p.m. All guests who exit the stadium after 4 p.m. will not be granted re-entry with the same ticket.Parking, which is first-come, first-served and priced at $20, will be available the day of the event beginning at 4 p.m. in the Lambeau Field parking lots.According to a press release, similar safety policies to gamedays at Lambeau Field will be enforced for the concert, including the carry-in policy.

Green Bay official explores ban on openly carrying guns

GREEN BAY — A Green Bay alderman concerned about residents with visible guns at public meetings says he'll talk with state legislators about allowing a ban on openly carrying firearms.Alderman Randy Scannell says his intent is not to prohibit residents from having their guns in public if that makes them feel safer.

Wisconsin man gets over 3-year sentence in finger amputation

GREEN BAY — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest last year to cutting off a woman's finger as part of a ritual to honor a fellow rap music fan.Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap was sentenced Friday on one count of second-degree reckless injury.A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.WBAY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2muwxy0 ) the woman allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete.

Judge denies request to stop hearing to remove Green Bay mayor

GREEN BAY -- A judge on Monday, February 20th denied a request from Green Bay's mayor to stop a hearing on his possible removal from office.Mayor Jim Schmitt was convicted of three misdemeanors for violating state campaign finance reporting laws.

Nigel Hayes scores 24 as Wisconsin blows out Green Bay

MADISON — Nigel Hayes scored 24 points and No. 14 Wisconsin beat Green Bay 73-59 on Wednesday night, December 14th.Zak Showalter added 16 points, including a career-high four 3-pointers, and Ethan Happ had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (10-2).The Badgers were a little lethargic to start and trailed Green Bay 12-11 almost 9 minutes into the game.

Green Bay elementary school students evacuated due to mercury scare

GREEN BAY — Students have left a Green Bay elementary school for the day after a mercury scare.The students at Lincoln Elementary were dismissed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour after the normal time, after being checked for mercury.School officials say a group of fifth-graders had been playing with what was believed to be a vial of the highly toxic substance.Principal Angela Hager says a student brought the vial from home.

6 reports in Green Bay indicate "movie prop money" passed off by customers

GREEN BAY -- Authorities are once again investigating movie prop money being used by customers.Six new reports in Green Bay indicate the prop money was used at restaurants, gas stations and taverns.The money has the phrase "for motion picture use only" stamped on both sides.This isn't the first time these kinds of bills have been used in the Green Bay area, and similar fakes have turned up in Kenosha and Madison.

Chelsea Clinton campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Green Bay on Friday

GREEN BAY -- Chelsea Clinton visited Green Bay's Meyer Theatre on Friday, September 30th, to rally supporters for her mom, Hillary Clinton.Chelsea Clinton encouraged folks to register to vote and answered questions about her mother's plans to raise the minimum wage, pass gun safety legislation and eliminate the national debt.