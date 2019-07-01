New Packers' WR Funchess says he's opting out of 2020 season
Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, explaining that his family has seen first-hand the impact of COVID-19.
Amtrak to begin bus route between Green Bay and Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- There's a new way to travel back and forth from Green Bay to Milwaukee.
Developer proposes 5-story hotel for former Brett Favre's Steakhouse site in Green Bay
GREEN BAY -- A developer wants to replace the closed Brett Favre's Steakhouse with a five-story hotel, according to WLUK.
Green Bay ranked #1 city in the nation for football fans 🏈
GREEN BAY -- Green Bay, Wisconsin has been ranked the #1 best city for football fans in the United States!This, according to a ranking by WalletHub, which released its list of Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans for 2018, ahead of Super Bowl LII.According to WalletHub, analysts compared more than 240 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional football team based on 21 key metrics.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to perform in Green Bay
GREEN BAY -- Country music fans rejoice!
Green Bay officer accused of forging ex-wife's signature
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay police officer has been accused of forging his ex-wife's signature to sell their car.USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that 34-year-old Michael C.
Parking and safety tips: Lambeau Field preparing for Billy Joel concert
GREEN BAY -- Music fans attending Saturday’s Billy Joel concert at Lambeau Field are being reminded of parking and safety tips, as well as the stadium’s carry-in policy and other important information to keep in mind for the event.A press release indicates the event will be held rain or shine, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The first performer, indie pop artist Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, will begin at 8 p.m.A limited amount of tickets are still available, and can be purchased through http://www.ticketmaster.com/Lambeau-Field-tickets-Green-Bay/venue/57615.The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, will open for ticketed guests only at 2 p.m. Exit scanning is available until 4 p.m. All guests who exit the stadium after 4 p.m. will not be granted re-entry with the same ticket.Parking, which is first-come, first-served and priced at $20, will be available the day of the event beginning at 4 p.m. in the Lambeau Field parking lots.According to a press release, similar safety policies to gamedays at Lambeau Field will be enforced for the concert, including the carry-in policy.
Green Bay official explores ban on openly carrying guns
GREEN BAY — A Green Bay alderman concerned about residents with visible guns at public meetings says he'll talk with state legislators about allowing a ban on openly carrying firearms.Alderman Randy Scannell says his intent is not to prohibit residents from having their guns in public if that makes them feel safer.
Wisconsin man gets over 3-year sentence in finger amputation
GREEN BAY — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison after pleading no contest last year to cutting off a woman's finger as part of a ritual to honor a fellow rap music fan.Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap was sentenced Friday on one count of second-degree reckless injury.A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given to fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.WBAY-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2muwxy0 ) the woman allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete.
Judge denies request to stop hearing to remove Green Bay mayor
GREEN BAY -- A judge on Monday, February 20th denied a request from Green Bay's mayor to stop a hearing on his possible removal from office.Mayor Jim Schmitt was convicted of three misdemeanors for violating state campaign finance reporting laws.
"I'm going no matter what:" Man set to make trip from Janesville to Lambeau Field...by wheelchair
JANESVILLE -- A man in Janesville will set out Thursday, February 9th for Lambeau Field.
"Take it all the way!" Businesses reap the benefits from Packers playoff run
GREEN BAY -- One Green Bay company is banking on the Packers going all the way.
Salvation Army strikes gold! Greater Green Bay Red Kettles uncover 40 gold coins valued over $45K
BROWN COUNTY -- The Salvation Army in Greater Green Bay has a little more pep in their step after uncovering 40 gold coins in five red kettles.While sifting through the kettles Thursday night, volunteers found 33 coins.
Nigel Hayes scores 24 as Wisconsin blows out Green Bay
MADISON — Nigel Hayes scored 24 points and No. 14 Wisconsin beat Green Bay 73-59 on Wednesday night, December 14th.Zak Showalter added 16 points, including a career-high four 3-pointers, and Ethan Happ had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (10-2).The Badgers were a little lethargic to start and trailed Green Bay 12-11 almost 9 minutes into the game.
Green Bay elementary school students evacuated due to mercury scare
GREEN BAY — Students have left a Green Bay elementary school for the day after a mercury scare.The students at Lincoln Elementary were dismissed at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, about an hour after the normal time, after being checked for mercury.School officials say a group of fifth-graders had been playing with what was believed to be a vial of the highly toxic substance.Principal Angela Hager says a student brought the vial from home.
Campaign finance violation: Green Bay mayor sentenced to fine, community service
GREEN BAY -- The mayor of Green Bay has been sentenced to do community service and pay a fine for violating the state's campaign finance law.
6 reports in Green Bay indicate "movie prop money" passed off by customers
GREEN BAY -- Authorities are once again investigating movie prop money being used by customers.Six new reports in Green Bay indicate the prop money was used at restaurants, gas stations and taverns.The money has the phrase "for motion picture use only" stamped on both sides.This isn't the first time these kinds of bills have been used in the Green Bay area, and similar fakes have turned up in Kenosha and Madison.
Trump supporters not shy about backing the GOP nominee: "I'm going to stand here and support this man"
GREEN BAY -- Hundreds gathered at the KI Convention Center in Green Bay for one last chance before the election to see Donald Trump speak in person.
Chelsea Clinton campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Green Bay on Friday
GREEN BAY -- Chelsea Clinton visited Green Bay's Meyer Theatre on Friday, September 30th, to rally supporters for her mom, Hillary Clinton.Chelsea Clinton encouraged folks to register to vote and answered questions about her mother's plans to raise the minimum wage, pass gun safety legislation and eliminate the national debt.
"We're very excited:" Green Bay bracing for invasion of Wisconsin Badgers, LSU Tigers Saturday
GREEN BAY — Green Bay is bracing itself for an invasion of Wisconsin Badgers and LSU Tigers.