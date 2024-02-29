Wisconsin Leap Day babies born in West Allis, Green Bay

Aurora Health Care welcomed Leap Day babies to the world on Thursday, Feb. 29. Leap Day babies, or leaplings, share a special birthday that comes around only once every four years.

Omar born at Aurora West Allis Medical Center

At Aurora West Allis Medical Center, Walla and Mike Taleb of Franklin welcomed baby Omar at 12:24 a.m. Thursday. Omar was a healthy 7 lbs. 9 oz. and 21 inches long. Omar has two siblings who are just as proud as their parents – of their family's new addition.

Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay also noted two Leap Day babies being born – Zakari and Conrad.

Zakari, Conrad

It is estimated that only about five million, or around 0.07% of the total population, have a Feb. 29 birthday.

The chance of being born on Leap Day is one in 1,461, less likely than flipping a coin and coming up "heads" ten times in a row.