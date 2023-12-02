Taylor Swift in Green Bay? Fans eagerly await Packers-Chiefs game

article

There's a chance fans could see Taylor Swift in Titletown, but she’s not performing.

There’s speculation the singer will be at the Green Bay Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play. Fans are hoping their wildest dreams come true.

"There's definitely a lot of chatter about Taylor Swift. We've got a lot of season ticket holders that are calling, asking, thinking the tickets are worth more than what they really are," said Travis Loftus with Ticket King Green Bay.

Like it or not, Swift's possible attendance has created a buzz.

"I have not, in my 23 years of life, known as much about football since she started dating (Kelce)," said Lauren Heimerman, who lives in Green Bay. "Quite honestly, her music has gotten me through a lot of hard times."

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

"Anything she touches, attends does get a lot of people’s interest," Marquette University Professor Jim Pokrywczynski said of Swift. "Whether that’s on social media, whether that’s anticipating how they might that a personal encounter with the brand."

Pokrywczynski researches sports marketing and brand tracking on social media. He said fan enthusiasm shows the passion for the Swift brand.

"It is interesting from the fan perspective. What's the overlap between Taylor Swift fans and football fans before Taylor Swift and post-Taylor Swift," he added. "How you’re going to get this person in and out of the stadium and what happens, fans are going to try to be at the right places, so to speak?"

At a press conference, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said: "Is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard, so we'll see."

If Swift arrives, she won’t be the only star in the stadium. Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles is married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens.