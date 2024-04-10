Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay's Kevin Borseth retires; 821 wins, 17 NCAA tournament berths

Published  April 10, 2024 10:12am CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay’s Kevin Borseth is retiring from college basketball after winning 821 games and earning 14 NCAA Tournament berths during a 37-year head coaching career.

Borseth announced his retirement at a Wednesday morning news conference.

Borseth owned an 821-316 overall record, ranking him 16th among all Division I women’s basketball coaches in total wins. Green Bay went 27-7 this season and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, losing to Tennessee in the first round.

This season, the only active coaches with more Division I wins than Borseth were Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, UConn’s Geno Auriemma, Iowa’s Lisa Bluder, Little Rock’s Joe Foley and North Carolina State’s Wes Moore. VanDerveer announced her retirement Tuesday night.

Borseth spent most of his career at Green Bay, where he posted a 509-146 record in two separate stints totaling 21 seasons. He was at Green Bay from 1998-2007 before leaving. He returned to Green Bay in 2012.

In between his two stints at Green Bay, Borseth went 87-73 at Michigan from 2007-12. In his final season at Michigan, Borseth led the Wolverines to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.

Borseth began his coaching career at Division II program Michigan Tech, where he went 225-97 from 1987-98.