Expand / Collapse search

Former President Trump Wisconsin visit to Green Bay set for April 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2024 3:51pm CDT
2024 Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Former President Donald Trump listens as his attorney Todd Blanche speaks during a press conference at 40 Wall Street after a pre-trial hearing on March 25, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan scheduled Trumps cri

Expand

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first campaign visit to Wisconsin in 2024 – it is set for Tuesday evening, April 2 in Green Bay. The event is noted on Trump's campaign website.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Green Bay on Main Street. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Conventional Wisdom: Unconventional
article

Conventional Wisdom: Unconventional

From Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee, the 2024 Republican National Convention’s ripple effect will be felt across southeast Wisconsin.

Reaction

Biden for President Wisconsin Press Secretary Timothy White

 "After many visits to Wisconsin from President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democratic leaders, Donald Trump finally decided to make time to visit our state in between his busy schedule of hiding out in his country club, calling for cuts to Social Security, and calling into white supremacist radio shows to spew antisemitism. This November, Wisconsin will send him packing just like we did in 2020."