Former President Trump Wisconsin visit to Green Bay set for April 2

article

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first campaign visit to Wisconsin in 2024 – it is set for Tuesday evening, April 2 in Green Bay. The event is noted on Trump's campaign website.

The event is scheduled to be held at the Hyatt Regency Green Bay on Main Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Reaction

Biden for President Wisconsin Press Secretary Timothy White

"After many visits to Wisconsin from President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democratic leaders, Donald Trump finally decided to make time to visit our state in between his busy schedule of hiding out in his country club, calling for cuts to Social Security, and calling into white supremacist radio shows to spew antisemitism. This November, Wisconsin will send him packing just like we did in 2020."